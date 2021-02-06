STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada CCS cops bag award for solving Rs 60 lakh theft case

Vijayawada CCS police nab habitual offender, recover stolen amount; DGP pats ACP K Srinivasa Rao and his team

Published: 06th February 2021 07:22 AM

DGP Gautam Sawang presents the DGP’s Commendation Certificate to Kasibugga SI Kotturu Sirisha at the AP Police Headquarters in Mangalgiri I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada CCS police bagged the first prize in Award for Best Crime Detection (ABCD) for the second quarter (April-July) of 2020 for solving a theft case by arresting a habitual offender and recovering half of the stolen amount.

Disclosing the details, Vijayawada CCS Circle Inspector SVVS Murthy said that they received a complaint stating that some unidentified miscreant made a vain bid to steal cash and other valuables at the TVS Showroom located on the first floor of a building on January 14, 2020. 

After making a vain theft bid at the TVS Showroom, the miscreant later gained entry into the house of one Ratnam Siva Vara Prasad alias Bujji. The house is located on the second floor of the same building. After breaking open the door, the burglars entered the bedroom and broke the iron safe and stole valuables. The miscreants stole Rs 50 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from the house. The Circle Inspector said that special teams visited Stuartpuram, Akiveedu and Tadepalli during the course of investigation and verified the details of around 100 suspects. 

The accused was identified as G Subrahmanyam (40), a native of Pedagonnuru village in Mudunepalli mandal of Krishna district. He is a habitual offender and has 12 cases registered against him.Explaining further, the CI said that Subrahmanyam had left no evidence at the crime scene. He also destroyed the hard drives to erase the CCTV footage. 

“Subrahmanyam also had a rowdy sheet opened against him at the Mudinepalli police station. We solved the theft case by carefully examining the CCTV footage in the nearby localities. By keeping track of his transactions, we managed to trace his whereabouts and arrested him,” Murthy said. “During our investigation we came to know that Subramanyam has started house construction, lost lakhs of rupees in gambling, purchased a tractor and even invested in aquaculture. We have recovered Rs 37.44 lakh cash and seized a motorcycle used for committing the theft,” the Circle Inspector said. 

DGP Gautam Sawang presented the ABCD award including a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate to Assistant Commissioner of Police K Srinivasa Rao for solving the case. Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu also commended the efforts of Srinivasa Rao and his team.

Cops who bagged awards in second quarter of 2020

  • First prize: K Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, CCS, Vijayawada 
  • Second prize: K Ravimanoharachary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SDPO, Madanapalle
  • Third Prize: A Lakshminarayana Rao, DSP, in-charge Disha Women PS, Guntur Urban district

Cops who bagged awards in third quarter of 2020

  • First Prize: G Rama Rao, CI, Kovur PS, Nellore district
  • Second Prize: A Sadiq Ali, CI, Piler Urban PS, Chittoor district
  • Third Prize: K Chowdeswari, Additional SP, OSD Markapur

66 cops bag awards
DGP D Gautam Sawang presented the Award for the Best Crime Detection to 66 cops for cracking various cases

