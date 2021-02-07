RTC MD inspects bus services to Godavari dists

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice-chairman RP Thakur verified the operational details and schedule of bus services operating to the twin-Godavari and north Andhra districts from Vijayawada. The MD carried out a ground-level inspection at PNBS to review the facilities available for passengers at the departure block.

After examining the facilities, he directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and hygiene at all platforms and maintain toilets properly as passenger frequency would be high at the bus station. He told officials concerned to focus on improving commercial revenue at the bus station premises through leasing shops in the remaining vacant for a long time now.