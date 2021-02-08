Cultural events cancelled during Gunadala festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements have been made for the three-day annual Mary Matha festival at Gunadala hill shrine from Tuesday, in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol, said Rector Muvvala Prasad.Addressing a press conference at the social service centre here on Sunday, Prasad said that ‘Navadina Japams’ which began on January 31 will conclude on Monday. The festival will begin at 7 am on Tuesday in the presence of Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop T Joseph Raja Rao, Vikar General M Gabriel, Gunadala Matha Hill Shrine rector Y William Jayaraju and Social Services Centre director P Thomas.

“We are expecting at least 10 lakh devotees from Telugu States, neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the three-day festival,” he said.“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we have decided not to conduct cultural programmes during the three-day fete and night accommodation facility was also cancelled at the Bishop Grassi High School, Gunadala. Devotees are requested to extend their support to the festival committee,” Prasad said.

“Police have made arrangements to regulate traffic to avoid any inconvenience to the pilgrims. We are working in coordination with the police, revenue, VMC, APTransco and district officials for the smooth conduct of the event,” the rector added.