Identify land for 29 new UHCs in Krishna: Imtiaz

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz directed officials concerned to identify suitable lands and ensure a speedy completion of 29 Urban Health Centres (UHC) in the district sanctioned under National Health Mission (NHM) project.In a review meeting with health department officials at his camp office on Monday, the Collector said the State government has sanctioned a total of `26.2 crore (`80 lakh for each building) to 29 UHCs under the NHM project to come up in Vijayawada and other municipalities in the district.

This apart, the government has also sanctioned additional `3.4 crore for renovating the existing 34 UHCs in the district, he said. Imtiaz added that due to scarcity of land in urban areas, directions were given to the officials to identify suitable lands of various government departments for constructing UHCs.

Joint Collector (Welfare) L Siva Shankar said that 11 new UHCs will come up in Vijayawada. Of the total 11 UHCs, land was identified for four UHCs, while the remaining lands are under the control of irrigation, endowments, BC Welfare and other departments. Proposals have been sent to the respective departments for taking over the lands.

