STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Tight security in Vijayawada division

80 hypersensitive, 130 sensitive locations identified; Sec 144 imposed near polling centres.

Published: 09th February 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said all arrangements have been made for the first phase of gram panchayat elections to be held in Vijayawada revenue division on Tuesday. Discussing the preparedness of the police for polls, Ravindranath Babu said that the first phase elections will be held in nine mandals at 1,830 polling centres spread across 379 locations in Vijayawada revenue division.

He said the department has identified 80 hypersensitive and 130 sensitive locations out of the total 379. Over 3,000 personnel are being deployed on election duty, of which 1,567 are police personnel and the remaining 1,615 are from the Secretariat, volunteers from NSS and NCC, APSP personnel, PETs, Octopus, retired Army personnel and women police, he added. 

The SP informed that Section 144 will be imposed near the polling centres and below 100 metres area from the polling centres will be declared as a red zone.“Recently, I have visited the sensitive villages in Gudur, Pedana, Bantumilli and Machilipatnam mandals and inspected the bandobust arrangements.

Instructions were given to the police to be on high alert and curb the flow of liquor and cash,” the SP said. Elaborating further, he said that the police with the support of SEB sleuths have been conducting surprise checks across the district since January 23. 

Two cases of election code violation each were registered at Vatsavai and Kaikaluru and one case each at Kanchikacherla, Chillakallu and Nandigama. Besides, bind over cases were registered against 4,026 persons and 59 persons against whom non-bailable warrants were issued were sent to jail.

Contact numbers to report MCC violations
Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu tells public to dial police control room number 8332983792, helpline number 9491068906 and WhatsApp number 9182990135 if they come across any model code violation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp