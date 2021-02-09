Tight security in Vijayawada division

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said all arrangements have been made for the first phase of gram panchayat elections to be held in Vijayawada revenue division on Tuesday. Discussing the preparedness of the police for polls, Ravindranath Babu said that the first phase elections will be held in nine mandals at 1,830 polling centres spread across 379 locations in Vijayawada revenue division.

He said the department has identified 80 hypersensitive and 130 sensitive locations out of the total 379. Over 3,000 personnel are being deployed on election duty, of which 1,567 are police personnel and the remaining 1,615 are from the Secretariat, volunteers from NSS and NCC, APSP personnel, PETs, Octopus, retired Army personnel and women police, he added.

The SP informed that Section 144 will be imposed near the polling centres and below 100 metres area from the polling centres will be declared as a red zone.“Recently, I have visited the sensitive villages in Gudur, Pedana, Bantumilli and Machilipatnam mandals and inspected the bandobust arrangements.

Instructions were given to the police to be on high alert and curb the flow of liquor and cash,” the SP said. Elaborating further, he said that the police with the support of SEB sleuths have been conducting surprise checks across the district since January 23.

Two cases of election code violation each were registered at Vatsavai and Kaikaluru and one case each at Kanchikacherla, Chillakallu and Nandigama. Besides, bind over cases were registered against 4,026 persons and 59 persons against whom non-bailable warrants were issued were sent to jail.

Contact numbers to report MCC violations

Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu tells public to dial police control room number 8332983792, helpline number 9491068906 and WhatsApp number 9182990135 if they come across any model code violation