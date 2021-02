Andhra govt fills various posts in municipalities, UDAs 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department (MA&UD) on Tuesday issued orders filling various posts in different municipalities and urban development authorities (UDAs).

According to the orders (RT 25, 26, 27, 28) issued by Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Urban Development Y Srilakshmi, B Sreekanth has been posted as administrative officer of Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority; T Raja Gopal Rao as municipal commissioner of Palasa - Kasibugga; BR Sheshadri as municipal commissioner of Samalkota municipality; M Yesubabu as secretary of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC); P Gopinadh as State mission coordinator of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA); N Mallikarjuna as special officer (education) in commissioner and director of Municipal Administration’s office and G Srinivasulu as commissioner of Gudur nagar panchayat.