Miscreants strike at Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh’s house, steal Rs 2 lakh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified miscreants broke into the house of YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh at Pedana in Krishna district late Monday night and stole Rs 2 lakh cash. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, when the MLA returned home to find his house door broken.

Machilipatnam Rural Circle Inspector N Kondayya said that the incident occurred between 10.30 pm and 12 midnight when the MLA was out of town for gram panchayat elections. On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot to examine the crime scene. Later, the clues team and a dog squad followed to collect the fingerprints.

“The preliminary probe revealed that the miscreants broke the lock of the main door and entered the bedroom and stole around Rs 2 lakh cash. We are investigating the case from all possible angles to ascertain the identity of the miscreants. They might be tracking the MLA’s movements before committing the theft. We have collected the CCTV footage of potential suspects,” the Circle Inspector said. A case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on, the CI added.