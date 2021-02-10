Three-day Mary Matha festival off to a colourful start in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Mary Matha festival began on a grand note at Gunadala hill shrine here on Tuesday, amid strict Covid-19 protocol. Bishop of Vijayawada Diocese Rev T Joseph Raja Rao lit the lamp to mark the beginning of prayers on the first day, which was followed by Holy Mass on the campus of Bishop Grassi High School.

Amidst singing of carols by various choirs, the Bishop offered prayers for the well-being of the nation and the State. Delivering his speech, the Bishop said that for the past nine decades, the devotees from various parts of the State thronged the hill shrine to pay their obeisance to Mary Matha at Gunadala. The devotees of different faiths also worship the Holy Mother, he added.

When compared to the morning, the rush of devotees surged in the evening as several thronged the hill shrine to light candles and offer special prayers to the Holy Mother. However, due to Covid-19, the festival committee cancelled cultural programmes organised during the three-day annual festival.

Meanwhile, the APSRTC operated special buses from the city railway station and Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Gunadala for the benefit of the devotees. The railways too provided temporary stops at the Gunadala and Ramavarappadu railway stations for the convenience of the passengers.