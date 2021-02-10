STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Three-day Mary Matha festival off to a colourful start in Vijayawada

Meanwhile, the APSRTC operated special buses from the city railway station and Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Gunadala for the benefit of the devotees. 

Published: 10th February 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Nuns offering prayers to Mary Matha during the three-day Gunadala festival in Vijayawada. (Photo I EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Mary Matha festival began on a grand note at Gunadala hill shrine here on Tuesday, amid strict Covid-19 protocol. Bishop of Vijayawada Diocese Rev T Joseph Raja Rao lit the lamp to mark the beginning of prayers on the first day, which was followed by Holy Mass on the campus of Bishop Grassi High School. 

Amidst singing of carols by various choirs, the Bishop offered prayers for the well-being of the nation and the State. Delivering his speech, the Bishop said that for the past nine decades, the devotees from various parts of the State thronged the hill shrine to pay their obeisance to Mary Matha at Gunadala. The devotees of different faiths also worship the Holy Mother, he added. 

When compared to the morning, the rush of devotees surged in the evening as several thronged the hill shrine to light candles and offer special prayers to the Holy Mother. However, due to Covid-19, the festival committee cancelled cultural programmes organised during the three-day annual festival. 

Meanwhile, the APSRTC operated special buses from the city railway station and Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Gunadala for the benefit of the devotees. The railways too provided temporary stops at the Gunadala and Ramavarappadu railway stations for the convenience of the passengers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mary Matha festival Vijayawada
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp