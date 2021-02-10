VIT signs MoU with CHSS to work on security

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VIT-AP School of Law (VSL), VIT-AP University and Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to work on national security issues.

Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao IPS, Director General of Police (Railways), speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, said the signing of MoU marks as an important day in the history of the VSL, VIT-AP University and for the Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) by entering into MoU to work committedly for the cause national security.He added both the organisations should bear in mind that the challenges have to be addressed in a focused manner.