VMC invites entries for short film contest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to make Vijayawada a Swachh city, the municipal corporation officials have invited entries from the interested persons to participate in the short filmmaking competition.

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that interested persons should shoot a three-minute short film on the topics — freedom from plastic, rainwater harvesting and Swachh Vijayawada. The short films should be shot in and around the city.

Cash prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000 will be given to the top three winners at a programme to be organised by the VMC, he said. Participants can mail their video content to commissioner-vmc@ap.gov.in. For any queries, the participants can contact VMC Additional Commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi on 9866514143.