VMC to impose spot fines on waste management rule violators

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Think twice before dumping the waste in vacant lands in the city. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 strictly. Henceforth, the VMC will impose spot fines on violators of the Waste Management Rules. As per the notification issued by the VMC on Tuesday, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed if any individual is found burning garbage on the roadside. If the violation of rules is repeated, the fine will be doubled.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those who dump construction and demolition waste into the side drains. If the violation is repeated, the fine will go up to Rs 2,000. Dumping of waste on the roadside and into drains attracts of fine of Rs 500. If it is done for the second time, the fine will be Rs 1,000. A fine of Rs 100 will be collected from households if the waste is not segregating into dry and wet at source. If unsegregated waste is handed over to VMC sanitation staff for the second time, the fine will be Rs 200. The VMC has authorised all sanitary inspectors and zone officers to levy and collect spot fines from citizens for violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules.

For removal of construction and demolition waste, households can contact VMC helpline No. 9963088879. The VMC has enrolled itself to achieve 5 star rating (Garbage Free City) from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). “We are requesting people to extend their support to the VMC to achieve the Garbage Free City tag from the Centre. One can make suggestions to the VMC in this regard on phone No. 9866996388, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said. The concept of collecting fines from residents and shopkeepers is to inculcate self-discipline among them, which helps the VMC promote hygiene in the city, he told TNIE.