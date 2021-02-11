APSRTC MD inspects Central Bus Station in Vadodara

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director RP Thakur on Wednesday inspected the passenger amenities at Central Bus Station (CBS) in Vadodara of Gujarat. The RTC MD is on a threeday visit to Gujarat to study various eco-friendly initiatives taken by Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and replicate the same in Andhra Pradesh. On Day 3, a delegation of officials from APSRTC and APUIAML visited the Vadodara Central Bus Station, Express Bus Station and the newly-inaugurated city bus depot to study the facilities made available for the passengers and development of commercial complexes.

The GSRTC officials gave a detailed presentation on the newly-constructed CBS in five acres of land in Vadodara. After examining the architecture and interacting with the engineers, Thakur directed the officials concerned to conduct a detailed study for constructing bus stations in Andhra Pradesh on the lines of CBS in Vadodara. APSRTC chief engineer Srinivas, APUIAML CEO Prakash Gaur and senior officials Narayana Reddy and Raj Babburi were also present.