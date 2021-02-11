New lung space for Vijayawada denizens

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh inaugurated a public park at Kanaka Durga Nagar here on Wednesday. The park was developed by the civic body in 0.38 acres of land at a cost of Rs 18 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said that the State government has sanctioned a special grant of Rs 150 crore for improving basic infrastructure in the city. Of which, a few lakhs were spent on renovation of public parks across the city, he added.

The civic chief urged the residential welfare associations to come forward to maintain and protect the parks from anti-social elements. The newly-inaugurated park at Kanaka Durga Nagar has a walking track, open-air gym and play equipment for children.