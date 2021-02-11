Second dose of vaccination from Feb 13

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar has called on the officials and staff of various government departments to get their Covid-19 vaccine shot before March 5. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Bhaskar said that the first phase of vaccination began on January 16 across the State, where health workers, sanitation workers and other healthcare staff were lined up. In the first phase, a total of 3.87 lakh healthcare workers and staff registered for vaccination in the State.

He asked the health workers and ICDS staff to get a second dose of vaccination at the centres where they got the first dose after completing the mandatory 28-day period. The Health Commissioner said the second dose of vaccination drive will begin from February 13. He added that in case any health worker or ICDS staff aren’t vaccinated yet, they must get it done before February 25.