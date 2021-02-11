TDP, YSRC activists clash at Guntupalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while at Guntupalli in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday, when TDP flags were found at YSR Congress party office. In the first phase of gram panchayat elections held on Tuesday, seven members from TDP and nine members from YSRC were elected as panchayat ward members. The TDP candidate, who secured a majority of 548 votes, was elected as sarpanch and the YSRC candidate was made deputy sarpanch. Both the parties took out victory rallies in the village.

Meanwhile, when TDP flags were found at the YSRC office, the activists of both parties almost came to blows. YSRC leader P Durga Prasad along with his party activists staged a demonstration. Upon learning about the protest, the TDP activists damaged Durga Prasad’s car. On receiving information, a team of police personnel rushed to the spot with special forces and calmed down the leaders of both parties, and restored normalcy in the village.