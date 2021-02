By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A speeding truck crashed into a house injuring two persons at Surampalli in Krishna district late Tuesday night.

The injured were identified as Narra Nagaraju and his pregnant wife Lakshmi. The locals shifted the duo to hospital, where their condition is said to be critical.

On receiving information, a police team from Nuzvid subdivision rushed to the spot.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. A case was registered.