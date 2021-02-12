STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB unearths Rs 2.19 crore assets of Inter Board official

Officials said Sai Krishna was appointed as Allwyn worker (re-deployment) in the Department of Intermediate Education in 1993.

Published: 12th February 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

ACB officials verifying documents at the residence of superintendent-cum-auditor of Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Sai Krishna, on Thursday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.19 crore from the superintendent-cum-auditor of Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Guntur on Thursday.

According to an official release, the ACB sleuths conducted simultaneous searches at eight places including the residence of the official, Koneru Sai Krishna in Vijayawada and other places in Guntur and Hyderabad belonging to the family members, relatives and friends of Sai Krishna. During the searches, the ACB officials found Koneru Sai Krishna and his family members in possession of three houses, five flats, four vehicles, 1,279 grams of gold and household articles worth Rs 14 lakh.

Officials said Sai Krishna was appointed as Allwyn worker (re-deployment) in the Department of Intermediate Education in 1993. He later got promoted to junior assistant in 1996, senior assistant in 2013 and as superintendent in 2015. Sai Krishna was arrested and produced in the special court for ACB cases, Vijayawada.

