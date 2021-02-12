STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops gear up for second phase of panchayat polls in Vijayawada

9 mandals in Gudivada div to go to polls on Saturday; 2,800 personnel deployed

Published: 12th February 2021 08:13 AM

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu said that the police have taken all measures to ensure smooth conduct of second phase of panchayat elections in nine mandals of Gudivada revenue division on Saturday.

Disclosing the preparedness of police for the elections, Ravindranath Babu said that second phase of polls will be conducted in 2,008 polling stations spread across 466 locations in Gudivada, Gudlavalleru, Mudinepalli, Kalidindi, Kaikaluru, Mandavalli, Nandivada, Pedaparupudi and Pamarru mandals. Of the 466 locations, 118 are identified as sensitive and 93 as hypersensitive. 

Over 2,800 personnel are deployed for election duty, of which 1,704 are police personnel and the remaining 1,088 are from Secretariat, volunteers from NSS and NCC, APSP personnel, PETs, Octopus, retired Army personnel and women police. Section 144 will be imposed near the polling centres and below 100 metres area will be declared a red zone.

Elaborating further, the SP said that the police along with sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has conducted surprise checks across the district since January 23. A sum of Rs 1.48 crore, 20 grams of gold and 23 kg of silver have been seized so far at 60 check-posts set up by the SEB in the district. 

Public can contact police control room number 8332983792, helpline number 9491068906 and WhatsApp number 9182990135 if they came across any model code violation such as illegal transportation of liquor, cash, gold and others, the SP informed.
 

