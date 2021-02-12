February 18 last date for Intermediate public examinations fee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has announced the deadline for paying the examination fee for the ensuing second year Intermediate public examinations, scheduled in March 2021. The due date for remittance of fee, in the office of the college principal, is February 18. The last date for submitting MNRs and fee paid data print out in the RIO office is February 20.

The mentioned dates are applicable to both general and vocational students, previously failed students, attendance exempted candidates for Humanities and candidates who wish to appear with change of group.

The candidates can also directly pay the fees to the board’s account online from the BIE website (bie.ap.gov.in).