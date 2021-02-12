Man hangs self from tree in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the banks of Eluru Canal at Davajigudem in Gannavaram Mandal of Krishna district late Wednesday night.

Gannavaram Circle Inspector K Sivaji said the deceased was identified as Karikamedala Chaitanya (30), working in a private milk dairy at Nidamanuru. He is survived by a wife and a child. Though the incident took place late Wednesday night, it came to light in the early hours of Thursday after the locals informed the police about an unidentified body.

On receiving information, a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the body of Chaitanya to New Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada for post-mortem. Financial and family disputes are said to be the reason for his extreme step. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (death by hanging) was registered and investigation is on.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.