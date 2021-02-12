Man held for setting ablaze four vehicles in Poranki of Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Penamaluru police arrested a man for setting ablaze a four-wheeler and three bikes parked in front of houses at Karnam Bazar in Poranki of Krishna district in the early hours of Tuesday. Disclosing the details before the media on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Central Zone Y Srinivasa Reddy said the accused was identified as Mokkapati Durga Prasad alias Kittu (26), a resident of Prabha Nagar in Penamaluru. After receiving complaints from the victims, a team of police personnel led by Penamaluru Circle Inspector M Satyanarayana conducted a detailed investigation.

After examining the CCTV footage at Karnam Bazar, the police have identified Durga Prasad as the accused. “During our investigation, we came to know that the accused used to work as an assistant manager in a private company in Hyderabad. He quit his job in July 2020 and residing at his grandmother’s house at Prabha Nagar in Penamaluru,” the ACP said.

The accused set ablaze four vehicles at Karnam Bazar, while he was going to his grandmother’s house at Prabha Nagar. Prasad set ablaze a four-wheeler and three bikes causing damages to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.

A case was registered against him under Section 435 of IPC and the accused was sent to judicial remand, the ACP said.