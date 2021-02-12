Youth gets electric shock while taking selfie on train in Jaggayyapeta

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old Inter student suffered severe injuries after suffering electric shock while taking a selfie video along with his friends on a goods train bogie at a wagon workshop in Jaggayyapeta on Thursday.

According to Government Railway Police officials, the injured was identified as Ramu of Mangolu village. The incident occurred on Thursday morning when Ramu accidentally came in contact with a live wire.

Noticing Ramu suffer an electric shock, his friends rushed to push him away from the live wire. He was rushed to New Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada for treatment, where his condition is said to be critical.

