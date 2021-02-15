STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

New bus depot likely to come up at Vijayawada's Ajit Singh Nagar

According to the RTC officials, the Corporation operates a fleet of 450 city buses including suburban and metro express services in 115 routes under the city suburb limits.

Published: 15th February 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of APSRTC Vijayawada region are in the process of identifying a suitable land for setting up a bus depot at Ajit Singh Nagar to improve connectivity to various parts of the district and also to ease traffic congestion at the existing bus depots in the city.

A proposal in this regard has been forwarded by Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu to APSRTC and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials seeking them to consider his proposal for setting up a new bus depot to cater to the needs of passengers.

In his proposal, the MLA has requested the civic officials to provide at least two acres of land for the purpose either at Burma Colony, Rajiv Nagar or Vambay Colony.

According to the RTC officials, the Corporation operates a fleet of 450 city buses including suburban and metro express services in 115 routes under the city suburb limits.

On an average, at least 2.16 lakh passengers commute in the city buses everyday and the Corporation earns a revenue of Rs 42 lakh per day.

The occupancy ratio (OR) stands at 60 per cent. At present, the RTC has bus depots at Vidyadharapuram, Governorpet-I &II, Gannavaram, Ibrahimpatnam and Vuyyuru.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp