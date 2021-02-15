New bus depot likely to come up at Vijayawada's Ajit Singh Nagar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of APSRTC Vijayawada region are in the process of identifying a suitable land for setting up a bus depot at Ajit Singh Nagar to improve connectivity to various parts of the district and also to ease traffic congestion at the existing bus depots in the city.

A proposal in this regard has been forwarded by Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu to APSRTC and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials seeking them to consider his proposal for setting up a new bus depot to cater to the needs of passengers.

In his proposal, the MLA has requested the civic officials to provide at least two acres of land for the purpose either at Burma Colony, Rajiv Nagar or Vambay Colony.

According to the RTC officials, the Corporation operates a fleet of 450 city buses including suburban and metro express services in 115 routes under the city suburb limits.

On an average, at least 2.16 lakh passengers commute in the city buses everyday and the Corporation earns a revenue of Rs 42 lakh per day.

The occupancy ratio (OR) stands at 60 per cent. At present, the RTC has bus depots at Vidyadharapuram, Governorpet-I &II, Gannavaram, Ibrahimpatnam and Vuyyuru.

