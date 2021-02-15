STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman who delivered baby on panchayat poll day, wins

Though she was nine-month pregnant, Kanaka Durga has actively campaigned door-to-door across the village, seeking support. 

Battu Leela Kanaka Durga, who gave birth to a baby girl minutes after casting her vote, becomes the first sarpanch of Korukallu village.

Battu Leela Kanaka Durga, who gave birth to a baby girl minutes after casting her vote, becomes the first sarpanch of Korukallu village.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a double delight, sarpanch candidate of Korukallu village under Kalidindi mandal Battu Leela Kanaka Durga, who gave birth to a baby girl minutes after exercising her franchise on Saturday, won the election with a majority of 689 votes.

Soon after the results for the second phase Gram Panchayat elections were declared on Saturday late hours, sarpanch candidate Durga’s happiness knew no bounds as she broke another record by becoming the first sarpanch of the village.

“I’m really excited for both the good things that have happened in my life — giving birth to a baby girl and winning elections on the same day. Villagers kept huge trust in me and I will make them proud,” said an elated Durga. 

Kanaka Durga, who was supported by the TDP, came to the polling booth to cast her vote on Saturday morning and was immediately rushed to Kaikaluru Government General Hospital (GGH) after she complained of labour pain.

