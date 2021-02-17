Evict outsiders in Kuppam segment, Chandrababu Naidu urges SEC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the State Election Commission (SEC) to set up CCTV cameras at all polling and counting centres for preventing ‘outside miscreants’ from committing election violations in the Kuppam Assembly segment.

In a letter addressed to the SEC on Tuesday, Naidu said that a large number of outsiders with a dubious record were roaming around in the Kuppam segment. They were suspected to have come to create violence and disturb the panchayat elections in order to help the ruling YSRC, he said.

The TDP chief demanded that video recording should be ensured throughout the polling and counting process in the Kuppam segment on February 17.