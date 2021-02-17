SCR GM inspects railway stations in Vijayawada division

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya conducted annual inspection of Gudur-Ongole-Tenali section in Vijayawada division on Tuesday. Commencing from Gudur Railway Station, he inspected all major railway stations en route till Tenali. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas accompanied Mallya during his visit.

The duo conducted checks at Gudur Railway Station and later proceeded to Manubolu-Kommarapudi section where they inspected the road under bridge (RUB), level crossing gate and relay room. They inspected the level crossing gate between Kommarapudi-Venkatachalam section, where the duo reviewed the safety aspects and also interacted with the gateman. The officials further inspected Venkatachalam Railway Station and discussed development plans with the officials. They conducted a speed test of 120 kmph between Venkatachalam-Nellore section.