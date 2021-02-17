Transport dept told to come up with action plan to curb road accidents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the transport department officials to come up with a comprehensive action plan for reducing road accidents being reported on various stretches in the district. He was speaking at a road safety committee meeting held with officials of RTA, R&B and public transport department at his camp office here on Tuesday.

The Collector reviewed the proposals designed by the police officials for improving road safety in Gudivada and Machilipatnam divisions at an estimated cost of Rs 6.83 crore. Of the total Rs 6.83 crore, Rs 2.02 crore will be spent for improving road safety in Machilipatnam division and Rs 1.85 crore in Gudivada division. The Collector also instructed the officials to study the proposals sent by the police department for purchasing road safety equipment at a cost of Rs 3.01 crore. He told the transport and R&B officials to coordinate with each other while purchasing the road safety equipment.Imtiaz also said that permissions were given on behalf of APSRTC to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam to operate its buses for 11.6 km route in the city for the benefit of devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra said that zebra cross marking, railings for the convenience of pedestrians, caution and sign boards and solar powered flashlights will be arranged on the NH stretch before Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna Avutapalli.