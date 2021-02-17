STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Transport dept told to come up with action plan to curb road accidents

The Collector reviewed the proposals designed by the police officials for improving road safety in Gudivada and Machilipatnam divisions at an estimated cost of Rs 6.83 crore.

Published: 17th February 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the transport department officials to come up with a comprehensive action plan for reducing road accidents being reported on various stretches in the district. He was speaking at a road safety committee meeting held with officials of RTA, R&B and public transport department  at his camp office here on Tuesday. 

The Collector reviewed the proposals designed by the police officials for improving road safety in Gudivada and Machilipatnam divisions at an estimated cost of Rs 6.83 crore. Of the total Rs 6.83 crore, Rs 2.02 crore will be spent for improving road safety in Machilipatnam division and Rs 1.85 crore in Gudivada division. The Collector also instructed the officials to study the proposals sent by the police department for purchasing road safety equipment at a cost of Rs 3.01 crore. He told the transport and R&B officials to coordinate with each other while purchasing the road safety equipment.Imtiaz also said that permissions were given on behalf of APSRTC to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam to operate its buses for 11.6 km route in the city for the benefit of devotees. 

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra said that zebra cross marking, railings for the convenience of pedestrians, caution and sign boards and solar powered flashlights will be arranged on the NH stretch before Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna Avutapalli. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accidents
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp