New OPD block at railway hosp

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya inaugurated the newly -constructed OPD block at Railway Hospital in Vijayawada on Wednesday. During his annual inspection in Vijayawada Division, Mallya inspected the mega FoB and inaugurated new sports facilities at the Railway Officers’ Club.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
IPL auction 2021: RCB go big on Maxwell, Jamieson, compromise on squad depth
Puducherry floor test: Congress consulting legal experts about voting powers of nominated MLAs
Former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta airlifted to AIIMS Delhi after complaining of uneasiness
Terrorists still retain ability of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir: Army
Mumbai reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases for second day in row
Two new COVID mutations found in Maharashtra's Amravati, Yavatmal as regions brace for lockdown