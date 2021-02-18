Swachh expo evokes good response

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIjayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Wednesday sought the support of students to improve the city’s Swachh ranking. The civic chief inaugurated an exhibition organised by the students of CVR Municipal High School, where models such as ‘Swachh Vijayawada’, ‘Plastic-free Vijayawada’ and ‘Green Vijayawada’ were displayed. Addressing a gathering, Venkatesh said that their objective is to achieve top rank in the next edition of Swachh Survekshan.

Emphasising the need to create awareness on Swachh Survekshan, Venkatesh said that it is the duty of teachers to create awareness on the cleanliness survey among schoolchildren. He said that best models will be selected and prizes will be distributed to the winners at a special programme to be organised by the VMC soon.

Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) Geetha Bai urged the denizens to extend their support to help VMC achieve the top rank in the next edition of Swachh Survekshan and ODF++ tag from the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs.

