Cloth trader jumps before speeding truck

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Depressed over his poor health condition, a 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a speeding truck on NH-16 at Hanuman Junction on Thursday. The deceased was identified as N Ramesh, a cloth trader.

Hanuman Junction CI DV Ramana said that the incident occurred around 2 pm, when Ramesh approached a truck driver at a refreshment stall. Ramesh enquired with the driver where the truck was heading. The driver told Ramesh that he was going to Vizag and left the spot.

All of a sudden, Ramesh kept his head under the rear wheels of the truck. He died on the spot as the truck driver started the vehicle unaware of Ramesh’s suicide attempt.

On receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and found Ramesh’s body under the wheels of the truck.

Suicide Helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930; Roshni, Hyd-based NGO: 040-66202000