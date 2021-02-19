Degree student dies as tractor, bike collide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 19-year-old student died after her two-wheeler collided with a tractor at Pedamuttevi village in Movva mandal of Krishna district on Thursday.

Kuchipudi SI G Satyanarayana said the deceased was identified as V Bhavani and she was pursuing undergraduation at Vivekananda Degree College in Challapalli. The accident occurred at Pedamuttevi village around 8:30 am on Thursday when Bhavani was on her way to college.

On receiving information, a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Machilipatnam government hospital for post-mortem. Later, Bhavani’s body was handed over to her parents.