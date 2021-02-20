130-year-old town hall gets facelift

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 130-year-old town hall in Rajamahendravaram has received a facelift with Rs 65 lakh allotted by the State government. The funds were used for setting up the open air auditorium, sound system and seating and developing greenery. Historian and town hall secretary Jammi Ramarao said that apart from the renovation works, an open air auditorium and granite flooring works have been completed.

Spread over 1,720 square yards, the town hall was built for organising literary meetings and other activities. It consists of a library, a prayer hall and a dais. A trust was also registered in the name of Rajamahendravaram town hall. Ramarao recalled that the town hall was constructed by social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam in 1891 in the heart of the city. The entire cost of building then came to Rs 10,000 which was borne by Veeresalingam. He refrained from naming the town hall after him. It is the first town hall in composite Madras State with an open auditorium. As per Veeresalingam’s wishes, of the two big rooms in the town hall, one was allotted exclusively for playing billiards and another houses a library.

New facilities

