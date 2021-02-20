ACB continues searches at Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) continued searches at the administrative wing of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) for the second consecutive day on Friday. The officials allegedly seized some documents pertaining to irregularities, pending bills, uncleared files and unaccounted cash. Four teams consisting of 25 ACB officials from Krishna and Guntur districts conducted surprise checks on Thursday, which continued till 6 pm on Friday.

The ACB officials recorded the statements of temple EO MV Suresh Babu and HoDs of various wings. The officials seized documents pertaining to the sale of laddu prasadam and darshan tickets, saree auction and tenders. According to sources, the ACB sleuths found irregularities in the tender process for various works and sale of darshan tickets. Searches will be continued on Saturday and a detailed report will be submitted to the ACB headquarters and Endowments Commissioner.