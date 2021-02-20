Security beefed up for 4th phase polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu said 59 problematic and 79 sensitive polling stations have been identified for the fourth phase of Gram Panchayat elections on February 21. In a press statement on Friday, Sreenivasulu said 2,415 police personnel will be deployed on election duties in Gannavaram, Unguturu, Pamidimukkala and Vuyyuru mandals. As many as 38 battalion forces, four mobile parties, 26 intelligence teams, nine check posts, 16 striking forces, nine special striking forces and four static surveillance teams have been engaged.

“Section 144 of the CrPC and section 30 in the Police Act have been clamped. On the other hand, we took 335 rowdy sheeters, 408 suspect-sheeters, 877 persons with criminal past and 261 others who were charged with poll code violations earlier, were taken into preventive custody.” He added the station house officers collected 285 licensed weapons as part of the model code of conduct implementation. “Twenty-five cases were registered under the Excise Act, and Rs 3.2 lakh worth IFML bottles and 1639.42 grams of gold were seized,” the statement read.