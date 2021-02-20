STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Parirakshana Yatra' draws huge crowds in city

Published: 20th February 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy along with minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Nagari MLA Roja undertaking steel plant parirakshana yatra' in Visakhapatnam.

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy along with minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Nagari MLA Roja undertaking steel plant parirakshana yatra' in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISHAKAPATNAM: The 24-km 'Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Parirakshana Yatra' led by YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy drew huge crowds on Saturday.

Protesting the proposal of the Centre to privatise the VSP, Vijayasai Reddy accompanied by minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, deputy chief minister Dharmana Krishna Das, MPs Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose and MVV Satyanarayana set out for the yatra after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near GVMC office in the city.

Enroute, the yatra will cover Dondaparthy, Thatichetlapalem, Kancharapalem, Urvasi, Marripalem, NAD flyover, airport, Sheelanagar, old Gajuwaka before reaching steel plant main gate at Kurmannapalem where a public meeting will be held around 4.30 pm.

YSRC MLA from Nagari in Chittoor district RK Roja also participated in the yatra and moved along with Vijayasai Reddy waving to people all along the route.

A large number of people, particularly enthusiastic youth, joined the yatra. Holding placards against privatisation of the Steel Plant, they raised slogans such as 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku.'

Speaking to media before the start of the yatra, Vijayasai said the state government was committed to protection of the steel pant.

"Apart from adopting a resolution in the State Assembly against the privatisation, we would also raise the issue in Parliament and fight for the steel plant. We will not halt the agitation till the Centre withdraw its decision on privatisation of the steel plant," Vijayasai Reddy said.

Apart from youth, trade union leaders and workers and various organisations participated in the yatra.

