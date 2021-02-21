Light rain in Rayalaseema, coastal districts likely today, says IMD 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Metrological Department has issued an adverse climate warning to the state for Sunday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers may also occur at isolated places in the south coastal districts and a few places in Rayalaseema on Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places in the coastal districts and several places in Rayalaseema on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

​In the 24 hours till 8.30 pm on Saturday, Ongole in Prakasam district recorded 6 cm of rain, Madanapalle in Chittoor 5 cm, Udayagiri in Nellore 4 cm, and Sullurpet and Seetharamapuram in Nellore, Gurramkonda, Kalkada in Chittoor district, Rayachoti in Kadapa district and Settur in Anantapur district 3 cm.