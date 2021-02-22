Mango sellers, buyers to meet on March 9, 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Horticulture Department is gearing up to organise buyer-seller meetings on March 9 in Vijayawada and March 26 in Tirupati for mango trade with special focus on exports to foreign countries.

Additional Director of Horticulture (Planning) K Balaji Naik said that the mangoes cultivated in various parts of the State will arrive in the markets from the first week of March. In all, the fruit is being harvested in 3.76 lakh hectares in the State.

“We expect a harvest of around 56.47 lakh metric tonnes per hectare due to the good rains and other favourable weather conditions. Among the mango varieties grown in the State, Banginapalli, Suvarnarekha, Tothapuri and Chinnarasala are in good demand,” he said.