Agribusiness School to come up in Krishna dist

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has said that an Agribusiness School will come up at Kondapavuluru in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district. The school will be established by Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM), Bengaluru and will offer Agribusiness Management, Food Processing Management and Agri Export Management courses.

A team of representatives from IIPM led by its Director VG Dhana Kumar called on Imtiaz at his camp office here on Tuesday. The representatives gave a detailed presentation to the Collector about the functioning and courses offered by IIPM in Vijayawada.

Earlier, the team interacted with the officials of agriculture and its allied sectors, education, food processing and Farmer Producer Company (FPO) and Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjeevi Choudhary and explained them about the short-term courses offered by IIPM. Horticulture Deputy Director Ravi Kumar accompanied the team during their visit to the district.