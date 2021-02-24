Houses for tribal families in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has said that 125 houses will be handed over to the tribal families in Vijayawada under JNNURM housing scheme. In a review meeting held with Tribal Welfare Department and VMC officials at his camp office here on Tuesday, he said that the government has identified the beneficiaries. He directed the officials of tribal welfare and VMC to maintain coordination and speed up the procedure of handing over the houses to the beneficiaries at the earliest.