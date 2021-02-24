Make foolproof arrangements at counting centres, says Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector and VMC Special Officer A Md Imtiaz has directed officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements at the counting centre set up at Andhra Loyola College here in connection with civic polls to be held on March 10.

The Collector along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and district election nodal officer K Mohan Kumar inspected the strong room and counting centre at Andhra Loyola College on Tuesday.

Imtiaz said that elections will be held in 64 divisions of the city and the results will be announced on March 14. The Collector suggested the officials concerned to procure enough number of tables and other required machinery at the counting centres. This apart, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras should be installed in the strong rooms and on the premises of counting centres, he said.