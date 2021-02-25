Five awards for Vijayawada postal division

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Postal Division bagged five AP Circle level awards in Aadhaar (first place), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (first place), postal life insurance (second place), India Post Payments Bank (second) and Philately (second) for the financial year 2019-20.

The awards were announced at the AP Circle Level Divisional Heads Conference held in Vizag. KVLN Murthy, senior superintendent of post offices, Vijayawada division congratulated the staff and appealed to them to continue the same tempo this year also.