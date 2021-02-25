DGP launches vaccination drive for cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Gautam Sawang launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme for police personnel, at State Police HQ in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

The drive was scheduled to begin in the last week of January, but voluntarily postponed by the AP Police Officers Association in view of the panchayat polls.“Those below below 50 years of age will take the shot, and the personnel with comorbiditie, are advised to consult their doctors before taking the jab,” he said.