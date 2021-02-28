Donabanda villagers oppose illegal quarry blasting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Donabanda village on Saturday when villagers objected to illegal quarry blasting. The villagers alleged that revenue, mines and geology and police departments failed to stop the illegal activities despite several complaints. Houses in the villages around the quarries have developed cracks due to high intensity blasting using explosives. On Saturday morning, the villagers seized a truck containing 30 boxes of explosives and informed the Kanchikacherla police.