Executive officers posted to two temples

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday posted new executive officers to two key temples. In all, the government transferred and gave new postings to 21 deputy collector-rank officers. M V Suryakala, special deputy collector, Land Acquisition- NH-16, Vizag, was transferred and placed at the disposal of Revenue (Endowments) department for her posting as executive officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam, Simhachalam.

G V Subba Reddy, special deputy collector, KRRC, Prakasam, was placed at the disposal of the department for his posting as EO of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Devasthanam, Dwaraka Tirumala. E Sadhana, assistant secretary at the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, was posted as special deputy collector, Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority.