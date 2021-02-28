Andhra Pradesh: Over 100 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily Covid-19 spike in Andhra Pradesh jumped 100 for the first time in almost a month on Saturday. After witnessing a steady decline in Covid-19 cases earlier in February, the state reported more number of new infections over the past week. According to the media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, 118 new cases emerged from 37,000-odd samples tested in the 24 hours ending Saturday. With this, the cumulative number of samples tested in the state so far crossed 1.39 crore.

Meanwhile, no fatalities were reported in the said period and the toll remained stable at 7,169. The highest one-day surge of 33 infections was seen in Chittoor, followed by 14 each in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

Vizianagaram was the only district where there were no new cases. As the new cases had been constantly outnumbering recoveries, the active caseload shot up to 667. With the surge in cases, Chittoor became the only district with active cases in triple digits. Another 86 patients were discharged from the hospital in the same period.