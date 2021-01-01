12-day book festival to begin in Vijayawada from January 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Here is some good news for the book lovers as they will not have to wait till April for the annual book festival. A businessman from the city Janaki Ramaiah has decided to organise the book festival at Bishop Azaraiah school grounds in Vijayawada from January 1 to 12.

The Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS), which organises the prestigious annual Vijayawada Book Festival, had announced that this year the event will be postponed to April as several people are not willing to put up their stalls in January. For the first time in nearly three decades, the dates of the festival have been changed by the VBFS.

Meanwhile, Janaki Ramaiah’s decision to organise a book festival has brought happiness to book lovers in the city. Though not as grand as the annual book festival, people can choose to buy books of various genres from 80 stalls. The book festival will be inaugurated on Friday. A quiz competition will be held on all days for the children. The festival will be open for public from 1 pm to 9 pm.