26-year-old medical student hangs self in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 26-year-old post graduate medical student, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence late Thursday night under Bhavanipuram police station limits. According to Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector Murali Krishna, the student was a resident of Meera Sahib Street near Swathi Theatre and was studying second year post graduation in Pulmonology at Katuri Medical College in Guntur.

She was found hanging in her room around 3 am. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem at the New GGH in Vijayawada.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she was in love with her classmate, and was depressed after her parents started looking for matches to get her married to another person.

Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930 Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000