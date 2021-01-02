STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Bibliophiles throng book festival in Vijayawada

Bibliophiles in the city have a lot to cheer as a 12-day book festival began at Bishop Azaraiah School ground on Friday. 

Published: 02nd January 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Books

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bibliophiles in the city have a lot to cheer as a 12-day book festival began at Bishop Azaraiah School ground on Friday. Though a total of 80 stalls have been arranged, only 10 to 12 stalls were occupied on the first day by publishers. Organiser and book lover Janaki Ramaiah said, “More publishers will come in the next few days as not all stalls have been booked for all 12 days. So, as per the number of days they are willing to sell their books, we have allotted the stalls.” 

People browse through books at the book
festival in the city |  Prasant Madugula

Books in various genres, catering to all age groups have been made available at the festival. While a majority of publishers are selling English novels and comics, few stalls also had Telugu books.

Many publishers from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh set up their stalls on the inaugural day. “Publishers from Delhi and a few other States have also booked stalls for a week,” said Ramaiah.

A classical dance performance was organised during the inauguration. To productively entertain children visiting the book festival, quiz competitions have been planned on all the 12 days. The festival is open for public between 1 pm and 9 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada book festival Vijayawada
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp