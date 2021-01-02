Two held in Vijayawada with Rs 3 crore worth of foreign cigarettes
VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons for illegal possession of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3 crore late Thursday night. Acting on a tip-off, the CTF team raided a shop at Iron Yard under Bhavanipuram police station limits and caught two persons red-handed. According to CTF officials, the two accused, Nallapaneni Syam Kumar and Hari, have been running the illegal trade through a transport company SR Logistics South India for the past one year.