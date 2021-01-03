Bank of Baroda inks MoU with govt to provide mini trucks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bank of Baroda (BoB) signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with AP State Civil Supplies Corporation and BC/SC/ST and Minorities corporations to finance 9,260 mini trucks to the beneficiaries selected by the respective welfare corporations.

The total cost of the vehicle is Rs 6 lakh, the beneficiary contribution is 10% and the remaining 90% will be financed by Bank of Baroda. These vehicles will be used for door delivery of quality rice to beneficiaries in the State.

Deputy GM and Regional Head, Vijayawada Region, Ch Raja Sekhar said that the Bank of Baroda is always in the forefront in implementation of various welfare schemes launched by the government. “We have come up with a special scheme to finance these vehicles at a subsidised rate of interest,” he added.